Ghana Eyes Investment for Large-Scale Gold Mining in Gold-Rich Dollar Power

In a significant move towards economic prosperity, Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources of Ghana, is drawing the investment community's attention to a potential goldmine, literally. He is actively promoting a large-scale gold mining operation in Dollar Power, a community in the Bole District, Savannah Region. Positioned along the Ghana-Ivory Coast border, Dollar Power is a historical site, once under the dark cloud of slave raids. Today, it stands as a beacon of hope shining with the promise of gold deposits.

Geological Studies Reveal Gold-Rich Land

Recent geological studies have shed light on the rich gold deposits in Dollar Power, making it a viable location for extensive mining projects. This finding has spurred the Ghanaian government into action, turning the area into a focal point for small-scale mining activities involving both Ghanaians and Ivorians.

To support the burgeoning mining industry and overall infrastructure development, the Ghanaian government has embarked on a road construction project leading to Dollar Power. The completion of this project, scheduled for mid-year, is expected to accelerate economic activities, enhance border control, and regularize small-scale mining.

Fast-Tracking Community Mining Scheme

Jinapor has given directives to the Minerals Commission and the Ghana Geological Survey Authority to expedite the creation of a community mining scheme. This initiative resonates with the government's vision of empowering local communities and providing them with sustainable livelihood options. The Chief of Dollar Power has expressed gratitude for the government's efforts, particularly in the infrastructure sector. He further requested assistance in constructing a bridge over the Black Volta and restoring boundary markers to ensure border security.

The UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly recently visited Ghana to inaugurate the UK-Ghana Gold-Mining Program. This program involves a £3.9 million investment to support Ghana in formalizing and regulating its small-scale mining sector. This initiative aligns seamlessly with Ghana's endeavors to enhance the small-scale mining sector and promote responsible environmental practices. As Ghana seeks investment for large-scale gold mining, international collaborations like these pave the way forward, promising a brighter future for its mining industry.