en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Ghana Confirms Participation in 2024 Hajj: Agreement Signed with Saudi Ministry

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
Ghana Confirms Participation in 2024 Hajj: Agreement Signed with Saudi Ministry

In a significant move, the Ghana Hajj Board has penned an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, cementing Ghana’s involvement in the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage. The agreement was signed by the Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, Hon. Ben Abdallah Banda, at the 2024 Hajj Conference in Jeddah, scheduled for June.

Hajj Quotas and Collaborations

This newly signed agreement kick-starts official collaborations between Ghana and Saudi Arabia, addressing essential aspects such as the allocation of Hajj quotas for Ghanaian pilgrims. It marks a significant step in the preparations leading up to the much-anticipated Islamic pilgrimage.

Gratitude and Challenges

Expressing his deep gratitude to the Saudi authorities, Hon. Ben Abdallah acknowledged their unwavering support and commitment to ensuring a successful Hajj. However, he also highlighted a recurring issue that has been a thorn in the side of Ghana’s Hajj organization – the infiltration of Ghana’s Hajj camp by individuals using tourist visas to perform Hajj. This problem had a significant impact on the allocated quota last year.

Stringent Measures and Penalties

With the aim of curbing the misuse of visas, Saudi officials have assured the implementation of stringent measures. Violators of these rules will face penalties, ensuring a fair and orderly execution of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. The Ghanaian delegation’s active participation in the 2024 Hajj Conference, from January 8 to January 11, underlines the importance of international cooperation in organizing the annual Islamic pilgrimage.

0
Ghana International Affairs
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ghana

See more
13 mins ago
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP
In a recent development, Anyimadu-Antwi, a key figure in the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), has unequivocally denied reporting his colleague, John Kumah, to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). This clarification comes in the wake of circulating speculations and reports suggesting the contrary. Clearing the Air Anyimadu-Antwi’s statement came as a direct
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest
4 hours ago
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest
Kumasi Central Market Traders Decry Government's Neglect of Redevelopment Project
4 hours ago
Kumasi Central Market Traders Decry Government's Neglect of Redevelopment Project
Electricity Company of Ghana Seeks Public Assistance to Protect Infrastructure from Bushfires
14 mins ago
Electricity Company of Ghana Seeks Public Assistance to Protect Infrastructure from Bushfires
Sarkodie to Headline VIP Edition of Live Konnect in Accra
19 mins ago
Sarkodie to Headline VIP Edition of Live Konnect in Accra
John Mahama Labels Ghana as the 'Fallen Black Star of Africa'
4 hours ago
John Mahama Labels Ghana as the 'Fallen Black Star of Africa'
Latest Headlines
World News
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
2 mins
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
Somalia's President Mohamud Engages in Crucial Dialogue with UN Secretary-General
3 mins
Somalia's President Mohamud Engages in Crucial Dialogue with UN Secretary-General
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
4 mins
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
Patriotic Front Refutes Claims of Tweaking Asset Declaration Laws
4 mins
Patriotic Front Refutes Claims of Tweaking Asset Declaration Laws
UConn Researchers Crack the Code of Elusive Proteins Crucial for Cell Division
4 mins
UConn Researchers Crack the Code of Elusive Proteins Crucial for Cell Division
Unresolved Debate Over Australia Day: A Nation Divided
4 mins
Unresolved Debate Over Australia Day: A Nation Divided
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
5 mins
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Campaign: A 'Love Story' with Football
5 mins
Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Campaign: A 'Love Story' with Football
Thrills of California Cup and Major Boost for Kentucky Derby's Purse
6 mins
Thrills of California Cup and Major Boost for Kentucky Derby's Purse
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app