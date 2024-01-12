Ghana Confirms Participation in 2024 Hajj: Agreement Signed with Saudi Ministry

In a significant move, the Ghana Hajj Board has penned an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, cementing Ghana’s involvement in the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage. The agreement was signed by the Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, Hon. Ben Abdallah Banda, at the 2024 Hajj Conference in Jeddah, scheduled for June.

Hajj Quotas and Collaborations

This newly signed agreement kick-starts official collaborations between Ghana and Saudi Arabia, addressing essential aspects such as the allocation of Hajj quotas for Ghanaian pilgrims. It marks a significant step in the preparations leading up to the much-anticipated Islamic pilgrimage.

Gratitude and Challenges

Expressing his deep gratitude to the Saudi authorities, Hon. Ben Abdallah acknowledged their unwavering support and commitment to ensuring a successful Hajj. However, he also highlighted a recurring issue that has been a thorn in the side of Ghana’s Hajj organization – the infiltration of Ghana’s Hajj camp by individuals using tourist visas to perform Hajj. This problem had a significant impact on the allocated quota last year.

Stringent Measures and Penalties

With the aim of curbing the misuse of visas, Saudi officials have assured the implementation of stringent measures. Violators of these rules will face penalties, ensuring a fair and orderly execution of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. The Ghanaian delegation’s active participation in the 2024 Hajj Conference, from January 8 to January 11, underlines the importance of international cooperation in organizing the annual Islamic pilgrimage.