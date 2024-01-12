Ghana Bolsters Energy Security with $10 Million Payment to WAPCo

The government of Ghana has taken a decisive step in buttressing the energy sector’s stability by making a substantial payment of $10 million to the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo). This move not only signifies its commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations but also underscores the government’s efforts in ensuring a consistent supply of energy within Ghana and potentially for export to neighboring countries.

Strengthening Regional Energy Infrastructure

The payment is intended to facilitate the continuous functioning of the West African Gas Pipeline, a pivotal infrastructure in the region for the transmission of natural gas. This pipeline plays a crucial role in the regional energy network, contributing significantly to economic integration and energy security in the West African sub-region.

Addressing Energy Challenges

Past failures of the Ghanaian government to pay key entities in the energy sector, such as WAPCo, led to sporadic power cuts and challenges in supplying natural gas to power plants. The Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), emphasized the ramifications of these payment issues, suggesting that the inability to generate funds could lead to increased outages.

The Government’s Stance and Future Plans

The Energy Ministry has provided detailed information on the payment, reiterating the government’s commitment to meeting its financial responsibilities towards WAPCo. This move forms part of a broader strategy aimed at ensuring the stability of the energy sector in Ghana and promoting sustainable development in the region.