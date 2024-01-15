Ghana Bolsters Business Confidence and Infrastructure Ahead of AfCFTA Opportunities

In a move to boost business and instill investor confidence, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana has declared that the government is instigating policies aimed at reducing business costs. A significant emphasis has been placed on the improvement of infrastructure and service delivery, encompassing the rehabilitation of roads and railways, modernization of ports, and the development of the digital economy. These actions are strategically planned in anticipation of the opportunities that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is set to present, with the objective to enhance inter-African trade and industrialization.

Key Infrastructure Projects

Major projects that are part of this initiative include the completed expansion of Tema Port, the development of the On-Dock Multi-Purpose terminal at Takoradi Port, the international upgrade of Tamale airport, and the nearing completion of Kumasi airport’s upgrade. Furthermore, the completion of the Mpakadan railway line is set to substantially improve freight operations along the Volta Lake.

Supply Chain Excellence Recognized

Promoting the importance of partnerships, innovation, diversity, sustainability, and ethical practices in supply chain management, the President’s statements were part of a speech delivered on his behalf by the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah. The occasion was the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management’s (CISCM) awards event in Accra, where 31 organizations and individuals were recognized for their outstanding performance.

Annual Recognition for Excellence

The theme of the event, ‘Integrated Supply Chain Management: A Catalyst for Development’, underscored the role of supply chain management in national and economic development. The CISCM President, Mr. Richard Okrah, echoed this sentiment. Baffuor Yaw Agyemang Gyekye I, the Dwantoahene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area and Event’s Planning Committee Chairman, mentioned that CISCM plans to honor those who excel in the field annually. The highest honor was awarded to Tullow Ghana Limited, with other noteworthy awardees including the Ghana Armed Forces, Jospong Group of Companies, and McDan Group.