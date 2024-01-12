Ghana Beverage Awards Kick Off with New Sustainability Category

Global Media Alliance, a distinguished integrated marketing and communications firm, has initiated the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) with a virtual ceremony. This event rings in a year teeming with festivities and accolades in the beverage industry. The commencement of the GBA also signifies the opening of the nomination period, which spans from January 11, 2024, to February 26, 2024, reachable via the official website.

Sustainability in Focus

A significant innovation this year is the debut of a new award category: the Sustainability Champion of the Year. This category is ingeniously crafted to recognize companies in the beverage industry that have taken the lead in implementing sustainable and environmentally responsible practices.

CEO Highlights Importance of Sustainability

Mr. Ernest Boateng, the CEO of Global Media Alliance, underscored the pivotal role of sustainability in the industry during the launch. He applauded the efforts of companies adopting sustainable practices and emphasized the necessity of environmental conservation. Boateng also heralded the beverage industry for its hefty contributions to national advancement, including spurring economic growth, creating jobs, and spearheading impactful community initiatives.

Engaging the Industry and Consumers

To further stimulate the industry, Global Media Alliance has plans in the pipeline to host a masterclass for bartenders and a beverage village party to forge connections between beverage companies and their consumers. The GBA, with a legacy of eight years, has a history of highlighting exceptional beverage brands and fostering the adoption of industry knowledge and technology. Some of the past luminaries of the prestigious Product of the Year category include brands like Tampico, Coca Cola, and Club Beer.