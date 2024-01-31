Ghana Athletics Season Commences with Stellar Performances at National Open Championship

The Cape Coast stadium, a jewel in Ghana's athletic crown, recently hosted the first National Open Championship of the Ghana Athletics season. This event drew the participation of over 300 athletes who are affiliated with various schools, clubs, regions, and security services. The competition was fierce as each participant aimed for recognition and a golden opportunity to join the national athletics team in preparation for the Africa Games scheduled for March and other major international events throughout the year.

A Showcase of Athletic Prowess

As the stadium bustled with energy, spectators were treated to an array of outstanding performances in both track and field events. One such spectacle was the photo-finish victory by Janet Mensah of SAGNATION over Mary Boakye in the Women's 100-meter final. This nail-biting race not only showcased the immense talent but also the grit and determination of these athletes.

Another highlight of the championship was Ebenezer Gyimah's remarkable 2.12-meter Fosbury Flop in the men's high jump event. This feat, a first in local athletics since 2005, was a testament to Gyimah's skill and prowess. It also underscored the potential of Ghanaian athletes to compete on an international platform.

Consistent performances were also seen from Sarfo Ansah and Edwin Gadayi in the men's 100 meters and 200 meters, respectively. Their performances indicated a promising future for Ghanaian athletics.

Looking Ahead to the Africa Games

Bawa Fuseini, the President of Ghana Athletics, expressed optimism for the upcoming Africa Games, stating the performances of the athletes at the Championship were encouraging. The event was attended by officials from the National Sports Authority, leaders from Cape Coast, and executives from Ghana Athletics, all of whom witnessed the prowess of Ghana's athletic talent firsthand.

The next event scheduled by Ghana Athletics is the National Inter-Schools Athletics Championship in Accra, where the future of Ghana's athletics will continue to be shaped by the country's most promising young talents.