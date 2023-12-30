Ghana Armed Forces Receive Significant Military Upgrade

In a significant stride to bolster its military capabilities, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced the acquisition of new artillery equipment including multiple launch rocket systems, rockets, accessories, spares, and two specialized vehicles. The assets have been supplied by China’s Poly Technologies, in conjunction with its African trading representative B&G, and were handed over at the GAF’s Bundase battle training camp in the Dangme West District of the Greater Accra region.

Enhancing Operational Capabilities

The latest procurement is part of a comprehensive initiative by the GAF to bolster its operational capabilities in the face of escalating threats of terrorism and transnational organized crime in the West African sub-region. This move marks a significant step in the GAF’s ongoing efforts to ensure they are well-equipped for operational demands.

Strategic Importance of New Acquisitions

Air Vice Marshal Michael Appiah-Agyekum, the GAF Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS) Administration at General Headquarters, emphasized the strategic importance of these acquisitions. The inclusion of the artillery systems and 7,200 122 mm rockets, he said, is crucial for preparing the GAF to confront any potential aggressors effectively. He further expressed gratitude for the equipment, highlighting its role in enhancing and safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

Emphasis on Maintenance

The Chief Staff Officer at Army Headquarters underscored the importance of proper maintenance for the newly acquired equipment, thereby ensuring its longevity and optimal performance in safeguarding the nation.