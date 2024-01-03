GH Online French Lessons for Kids: Championing Bilingualism through Fun and Learning

In an era where multilingualism is increasingly recognized as a tool for global communication, GH Online French Lessons for Kids, a Ghana-based virtual learning platform, is leading the charge in equipping the next generation with French language skills. The platform recently hosted its 2023 Wonderland French Fun Fair at Marina Park, Lakeside Estate in Accra, Ghana. The event, aptly themed “An added language is an added value”, sought to blend education and entertainment, providing an enriching experience for children keen on learning French.

Engaging Children in Language Learning

The nine-hour extravaganza was packed with a range of activities from talent shows and performances to games. The highlight, however, was the opportunity for children, ranging from pre-school to Junior High School, to interact with native French speakers. This hands-on approach to language acquisition was designed to facilitate oral French proficiency and expose children to the cultural nuances of the language.

The Visionary Behind the Initiative

At the helm of the initiative is CEO Mildred Frimpong, who champions the idea that learning can be fun and transformative. Armed with qualifications from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Sorbonne University, Frimpong has been instrumental in curating a curriculum that covers various aspects of the French language. She firmly believes that exposing children to additional languages early in life can unearth their talents and broaden their perspectives.

Bilingualism: A Key to Unlock Opportunities

The emphasis on French is not arbitrary. Frimpong’s vision is informed by Ghana’s geographical context, surrounded by Francophone countries. The ability to speak French could open doors of opportunity for Ghana’s younger generation, fostering regional cooperation and contributing to individual career growth. With ambitions to make French accessible and engaging to over 1,000 children across Africa, GH Online French Lessons for Kids is poised to play a significant role in shaping a multilingual Africa.