Africa

GH Online French Lessons for Kids: Championing Bilingualism through Fun and Learning

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
In an era where multilingualism is increasingly recognized as a tool for global communication, GH Online French Lessons for Kids, a Ghana-based virtual learning platform, is leading the charge in equipping the next generation with French language skills. The platform recently hosted its 2023 Wonderland French Fun Fair at Marina Park, Lakeside Estate in Accra, Ghana. The event, aptly themed “An added language is an added value”, sought to blend education and entertainment, providing an enriching experience for children keen on learning French.

Engaging Children in Language Learning

The nine-hour extravaganza was packed with a range of activities from talent shows and performances to games. The highlight, however, was the opportunity for children, ranging from pre-school to Junior High School, to interact with native French speakers. This hands-on approach to language acquisition was designed to facilitate oral French proficiency and expose children to the cultural nuances of the language.

The Visionary Behind the Initiative

At the helm of the initiative is CEO Mildred Frimpong, who champions the idea that learning can be fun and transformative. Armed with qualifications from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Sorbonne University, Frimpong has been instrumental in curating a curriculum that covers various aspects of the French language. She firmly believes that exposing children to additional languages early in life can unearth their talents and broaden their perspectives.

Bilingualism: A Key to Unlock Opportunities

The emphasis on French is not arbitrary. Frimpong’s vision is informed by Ghana’s geographical context, surrounded by Francophone countries. The ability to speak French could open doors of opportunity for Ghana’s younger generation, fostering regional cooperation and contributing to individual career growth. With ambitions to make French accessible and engaging to over 1,000 children across Africa, GH Online French Lessons for Kids is poised to play a significant role in shaping a multilingual Africa.

Africa Education Ghana
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

