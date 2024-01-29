Gh Mouthpiece Reveals Why She Ended Friendship with Mona Gucci

Renowned Ghanaian media figure, Gh Mouthpiece, has shared her reasons for ending her friendship with fellow presenter, Mona Gucci, in a raw and revealing interview. Her candid conversation with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the popular talk show, the Delay Show, unveiled the deep-seated issues that led to the rift between the two media personalities.

Characterization of Mona Gucci

Gh Mouthpiece painted a damning portrait of Mona Gucci, branding her a 'snake' and a 'liar.' She argued that such characteristics make Mona an unsuitable companion for any individual who values respectability and trust in their relationships.

The fallout was further fueled by an incident involving actress Joyce Boakye. Gh Mouthpiece recalled an occasion where Mona Gucci handed her damaging information about Joyce Boakye, with the expectation that she would disseminate it. Outraged by this behavior, Gh Mouthpiece decided to cut ties with Mona Gucci.

Evidence of Untrustworthiness

Gh Mouthpiece justified her decision by citing several incidents which she believes proved Mona Gucci's untrustworthiness. One such instance was the controversy surrounding Abigail Williams and Co., a situation that further highlighted Mona's questionable integrity.

While the television personality, known privately as Adwoa Asuamah, had refused to participate in a show meant to disparage actress Joyce Boakye, her refusal marked the end of her friendship with Mona. She further implied that Mona Gucci lied about her credentials, causing a significant rift between the two media figures.

The episode serves as a stark reminder of the importance of integrity and honesty in personal and professional relationships, shedding light on the potential fallout when these values are compromised.