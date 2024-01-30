Galamsey Foreman Shot Dead: A Father's Cry for Justice

The quiet town of Wassa Wantram, near Wassa Akropong in the Western Region, was shocked by the sudden and tragic death of a popular 27-year-old foreman of an illegal mining site, affectionately known as a galamsey. Bernard Nti, a respected figure in the community, was brutally shot dead by unidentified individuals suspected to be armed robbers.

Attack on Galamsey Foreman

Bernard Nti, along with four of his workers, was returning from the galamsey site when the incident occurred. It is reported that they were in possession of gold at the time, a lure that possibly attracted the attention of the assailants. While his workers were left unharmed, Nti was mercilessly killed, and both the gold and his mobile phones were stolen, leaving behind a chilling reminder of the deadly cost of illegal mining.

A Father's Suspicion

Kwesi Yobo, the father of the victim, voiced his suspicion of foul play and questioned why his son was the sole target. The location of the shooting was just a short distance from their home, and the father had spoken to his son a mere hour before the incident. His grief was palpable as he demanded the police to detain and investigate his son's workers. In his eyes, their escape from harm raised questions and cast an ominous shadow over their innocence.

Call for Justice

No arrests have been made several days since the incident was reported, and the lack of progress in the investigation has led to growing unease within the community. Bernard Nti's lifeless body now lies in the Ajumako Mando Etuafoa Mortuary, a grim testament to the dangerous world of galamsey. His family and friends are left to mourn, their grief magnified by the absence of justice. As the story of this horrific event unfolds, the community awaits answers and yearns for justice, hoping that Bernard Nti's death will not be in vain.