Ghana

Empress Gifty and Hopeson Adorye Mark Fifth Wedding Anniversary with Public Celebration

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Empress Gifty and Hopeson Adorye Mark Fifth Wedding Anniversary with Public Celebration

In a heartwarming showcase of marital bliss, Ghanaian gospel artist, Empress Gifty Adorye and her husband, politician Hopeson Adorye, marked their fifth wedding anniversary with public displays of affection and joy. Despite the initial skepticism from the public, largely due to Empress Gifty’s previous divorce, their union has proven to be a beacon of hope and testament to the power of love.

A Milestone Worth Celebrating

When Empress Gifty and Hopeson Adorye tied the knot five years ago, their union was met with mixed reactions. Empress Gifty, having previously been through a divorce, faced a certain level of public scrutiny. However, defying skeptics, their marriage has not only endured but thrived, proving that second chances can indeed yield beautiful results. Their successful journey of marital harmony celebrates the resilience of love in overcoming societal pressures and personal histories.

Love on the Streets of Ghana

Marking their fifth-year milestone, the couple took to the streets in a jovial celebration of their journey together. A video captured their moment of joy, as they shared a romantic kiss, unbothered by the public eye. The uninhibited display of affection was a clear testament to their bond and the happiness they’ve found in each other.

“Five Years of God’s Grace”

Accompanying their celebration was a playful phrase, “Five Years of God’s Grace.” This phrase encapsulates the essence of their marital journey, acknowledging the divine intervention they believe has played a crucial role in their successful union. It’s a statement of gratitude, a recognition of their blessings, and a promise of their continued commitment to each other.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

