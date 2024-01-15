Empowering Ghana’s Farmers: YESSPRO Trains 67 Farmers to Become Seed Producers

With the ambition to empower local farmers into becoming seed producers, the Youth Entrepreneurship in Seed System Programme (YESSPRO) has successfully trained sixty-seven farmers in Ghana’s Volta Region. This initiative, targeting especially young and female farmers, is part of the broader Harnessing Agricultural Productivity and Prosperity for Youth (HAPPY) Programme aimed at improving Ghana’s primary agricultural value chains, including rice, soybean, tomato, and poultry.

Training Ground for Future Seed Producers

The training sessions, held in Vakpo and the regional capital, Ho, were facilitated by Newage Agric Solutions Limited, Greenland Seeds Limited, and the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Department of the Ministry of Food Agriculture. The curriculum was designed to equip farmers with crucial skills in seed selection, handling, storage, and quality control, with the goal of fostering a new generation of seed producers who adhere to best practices and quality standards.

Engaging Youth for Sustainable Development

The YESSPRO initiative underscores the importance of youth involvement in agriculture to enhance sustainable development in the sector. The programme recognizes the potential of young farmers, particularly women, to contribute significantly to national food security by producing certified seeds. The General Manager of Newage Agric Solutions pointed out the critical role of youth participation in this endeavour, asserting that the youth are not just the future, but the present of agriculture.

Beneficiary Farmers Appreciate the Opportunity

The farmers who benefited from the training expressed their gratitude, viewing it as a great opportunity for their personal and professional development. The training not only equipped them with key skills but also instilled a sense of responsibility towards contributing to agriculture in the region. By participating in this initiative, they are not just improving their own lives but also contributing to the broader goal of bolstering food security in Ghana.