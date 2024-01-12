Electricity Company of Ghana Seeks Public Assistance to Protect Infrastructure from Bushfires

During the harmattan season, bushfires become a prevalent threat, especially in farming zones. These fires cause significant damage to electrical installations, resulting in power supply disruptions and financial burden for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). As the replacement of fire-damaged infrastructure is a time-consuming and expensive process, the ECG is now seeking public assistance to protect its infrastructure against potential bushfires.

ECG’s Call for Public Assistance

Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, General Manager in charge of External Communications at ECG, in his conversation with the Daily Guide, emphasized the importance of community involvement in safeguarding their electricity poles and installations. He noted that community support has been instrumental in mitigating damage in the past, urging the public to remain vigilant, report fires, and proactively extinguish them when safe.

Shared Responsibility and Reliability

Mr. Ayiku appealed to opinion leaders, customers, especially farmers, to collaborate with the ECG by creating fire belts before burning farmlands. This would prevent the spread of uncontrolled fires that could harm the electricity network. It’s a demonstration of shared responsibility that would enhance the reliability of electricity services during the harmattan season, a time that poses a heightened risk of bushfires.

ECG’s Response to Previous Disruptions

Previously, the ECG has had to respond to power outages caused by factors such as floods in the Volta Region. The company implemented strategic measures to mitigate potential dangers and property losses, reinforcing the importance of public cooperation in protecting the company’s infrastructure. This current appeal to prevent bushfires, especially during the dry season, is another step to ensure seamless power supply and avoid unnecessary service interruptions.