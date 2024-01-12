en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Electricity Company of Ghana Seeks Public Assistance to Protect Infrastructure from Bushfires

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:10 pm EST
Electricity Company of Ghana Seeks Public Assistance to Protect Infrastructure from Bushfires

During the harmattan season, bushfires become a prevalent threat, especially in farming zones. These fires cause significant damage to electrical installations, resulting in power supply disruptions and financial burden for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). As the replacement of fire-damaged infrastructure is a time-consuming and expensive process, the ECG is now seeking public assistance to protect its infrastructure against potential bushfires.

ECG’s Call for Public Assistance

Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, General Manager in charge of External Communications at ECG, in his conversation with the Daily Guide, emphasized the importance of community involvement in safeguarding their electricity poles and installations. He noted that community support has been instrumental in mitigating damage in the past, urging the public to remain vigilant, report fires, and proactively extinguish them when safe.

Shared Responsibility and Reliability

Mr. Ayiku appealed to opinion leaders, customers, especially farmers, to collaborate with the ECG by creating fire belts before burning farmlands. This would prevent the spread of uncontrolled fires that could harm the electricity network. It’s a demonstration of shared responsibility that would enhance the reliability of electricity services during the harmattan season, a time that poses a heightened risk of bushfires.

ECG’s Response to Previous Disruptions

Previously, the ECG has had to respond to power outages caused by factors such as floods in the Volta Region. The company implemented strategic measures to mitigate potential dangers and property losses, reinforcing the importance of public cooperation in protecting the company’s infrastructure. This current appeal to prevent bushfires, especially during the dry season, is another step to ensure seamless power supply and avoid unnecessary service interruptions.

0
Energy Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
40 mins ago
Australia to Unveil Clear Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Developments
Australia’s Resources Minister, Madeleine King, has proclaimed the advent of ‘clear and unambiguous’ consultation rules for offshore gas developments. This reform comes in response to the current system, heavily criticized for its intricacy and obscurity, which has been a significant stumbling block for project progression and a threat to investments. A Call for Clarity and
Australia to Unveil Clear Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Developments
Michigan Launches MI Healthy Climate Corps: A Leap Towards Carbon Neutrality
2 hours ago
Michigan Launches MI Healthy Climate Corps: A Leap Towards Carbon Neutrality
Texas to Receive $70 Million for Hydrogen Fueling Stations; Houston Selected for Clean Hydrogen Hub
2 hours ago
Texas to Receive $70 Million for Hydrogen Fueling Stations; Houston Selected for Clean Hydrogen Hub
Brazil's 'Fuel of the Future' Bill Aims to Increase Biodiesel Blend Amid Industry Criticism
44 mins ago
Brazil's 'Fuel of the Future' Bill Aims to Increase Biodiesel Blend Amid Industry Criticism
Aspen Aerogels Announces Preliminary 2023 Financial Results and 2024 Revenue Outlook
1 hour ago
Aspen Aerogels Announces Preliminary 2023 Financial Results and 2024 Revenue Outlook
Ontario's Energy Minister Greenlights Pumped Storage Project: A Boost for Economy and Clean Energy
2 hours ago
Ontario's Energy Minister Greenlights Pumped Storage Project: A Boost for Economy and Clean Energy
Latest Headlines
World News
Irish Lawyer Reveals Disturbing Casualty Figures in Palestine
4 mins
Irish Lawyer Reveals Disturbing Casualty Figures in Palestine
Uganda to Host Major International Summit: The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) 2024
6 mins
Uganda to Host Major International Summit: The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) 2024
Labour Leader Starmer's Qatar-Funded Private Jet Trip Raises Eyebrows
6 mins
Labour Leader Starmer's Qatar-Funded Private Jet Trip Raises Eyebrows
Joel Ssenyonyi Advocates for Government Accountability on Public Funds
7 mins
Joel Ssenyonyi Advocates for Government Accountability on Public Funds
Botswana Football League in Crisis: Leadership Changes and Boycotts
9 mins
Botswana Football League in Crisis: Leadership Changes and Boycotts
Political Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi Demands Justice, Accountability
12 mins
Political Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi Demands Justice, Accountability
Uganda National Netball Team Aims for Comeback in Test Series
14 mins
Uganda National Netball Team Aims for Comeback in Test Series
Embrace Winter, Stay Safe: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s Advisory
17 mins
Embrace Winter, Stay Safe: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s Advisory
UK PM Rishi Sunak Approves Opposition's Formal Talks with Civil Service: A Pre-election Move?
17 mins
UK PM Rishi Sunak Approves Opposition's Formal Talks with Civil Service: A Pre-election Move?
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app