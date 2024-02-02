Electricity Company of Ghana Introduces 'No Free Consumption' Operation

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has embarked on a special operation named 'No Free Consumption' starting from February 1, 2024. The initiative, designed to disconnect power to all customers who have not paid for their electricity usage, also entails updating customer information and collecting due payments.

ECG's Drive Against Power Theft and Unpaid Bills

The two-week-long operation aims to tackle power theft and unpaid electricity bills. Involving an update of customer details, collecting arrears, disconnecting clients with outstanding debts, and capturing readings for all postpaid meters using new technology, ECG is determined to enforce a strict policy against non-payment.

ECG’s head of public affairs, William Boateng, highlighted the importance of paying for electricity and introduced a new meter reading device, the Zeus mobile device, to provide instant bills. This device is expected to streamline the operation and ensure accurate billing.

Consequences for Non-Payment

ECG's External Relations Officer, Laila Abubakar, has warned that customers who are found culpable of non-payment will face prosecution. The company has mapped out areas with defaulters and is prepared to execute its plan to ensure the policy of paying for electricity consumed is respected.

The 'No Free Consumption' operation is part of a broader 12-month revenue mobilization strategy by ECG. This operation, which will last until February 15, 2024, targets those who consume electricity without settling their bills. ECG's proactive approach in dealing with power theft and unpaid bills is expected to improve its revenue and service delivery.