ECG Announces Nationwide Meter Audit: An Initiative for Transparency

Starting February 1, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is embarking on a sweeping audit of both post-paid and prepaid meters across the country. The initiative, slated to last throughout the year, aims to ensure the integrity of the metering systems across all operational areas of the ECG. This crucial exercise, backed by the legal power vested in the ECG by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission's legislation LI 2413 (2020), is intended to promote transparency and trust in the company's operations.

Implications of Obstructing the Audit

Customers have been warned that any attempts to thwart the ECG teams' access to the meters could lead to service disconnection. This strict clause is part of the company's commitment to adhering to the highest standards of operation and ensuring that every meter in the country is audited. The ECG has made it clear that any form of obstruction will not be tolerated, as it could potentially hamper the effectiveness of the audit.

In light of the audit, the ECG has also issued an advisory for its customers to verify the identification of its personnel during visits. This step is vital to prevent any unwarranted interaction with imposters posing as ECG employees. The company has urged its customers to play an active role in ensuring the authenticity of the audit process by cross-checking the identification credentials presented by the audit personnel.

A Year-Long Exercise for Transparency

The year-long meter audit is a testament to ECG's commitment to transparency and integrity. By ensuring the reliability of their metering systems, the ECG aims to bolster public trust and confidence in their operations. This comprehensive nationwide audit, the first of its kind, signals a significant step towards a more accountable and transparent power sector in Ghana.