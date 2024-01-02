Ebenezer Ampaabeng Retires After 35 Years of Service at Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

After nearly 35 years of dedicated service, Ebenezer Ampaabeng, the esteemed Director of Television at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), has announced his retirement. The news, which was made public through Ampaabeng’s personal Facebook page on January 2, 2024, has been met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages, recognizing his steadfast commitment and exemplary contributions to the state broadcaster.

Ampaabeng’s Exemplary Journey at GBC

Ampaabeng’s career at GBC is a testament to his unwavering dedication and professional growth. He joined the corporation in November 1989, starting as a Newscaster. Over the years, he climbed the hierarchical ladder with admirable tenacity, advancing to the position of Deputy News Editor before eventually being promoted to Chief Editor.

Retirement at the Mandatory Age

The seasoned journalist’s decision to retire comes as he reached the mandatory retirement age. While this marks the end of an era at GBC, it also celebrates Ampaabeng’s long-standing service, a career spanning almost 35 years that has seen him become an integral part of the institution.

Outpouring of Appreciation and Admiration

Following the announcement of his retirement, expressions of appreciation and congratulations have been pouring in for Ampaabeng. His work at GBC has been widely acclaimed for its merit, with many recognizing the significant impact he has had on the state broadcaster and the media landscape in Ghana.