Duapa Werkspace: Empowering Ghana's Youth through Digital Literacy and Entrepreneurship

In the bustling city of Takoradi, Ghana, a beacon of hope shines brightly against the backdrop of escalating youth unemployment. The beacon is Duapa Werkspace, a social enterprise established in 2020, designed to combat this pressing issue by fostering digital literacy and entrepreneurship. The architect behind this initiative is none other than Erasmus Mensah-Ackon, a charismatic leader with a transformative journey that fuels his mission to empower the youth.

Erasmus Mensah-Ackon: From Unemployment to Empowerment

Erasmus' own employment challenges due to a lack of computer literacy made his journey to success a rocky one. He went from being a bank teller to an operations officer, and eventually a software developer. His story, while inspiring, serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that many young people face in Ghana's labor market. But Erasmus' spirit was undeterred. He took his experiences and used them as a catalyst to empower others, leading to the creation of IT4Teens in 2013, a project aimed at teaching IT and coding to young people.

Creating Duapa Werkspace: A Hub of Innovation

Erasmus's work in social entrepreneurship was further developed through a two-year incubation with Reach for Change. This experience culminated in the birth of Duapa Werkspace. The initiative has since played a critical role in the development and success of several local businesses, including Roland Rice, Eggs N More, DavNak Ventures, and Aniwasu Garments. These businesses have benefited immensely from the incubation program's training, mentorship, and support, leading to technological advancements, sustainability practices, and innovative products.

Inspiring Growth Through Failure

However, Duapa Werkspace's influence extends beyond mere business development. The incubation program promotes the concept of learning from failure as a crucial aspect of personal and professional growth. This unique approach not only aids in job creation but also inculcates resilience in the minds of young entrepreneurs, preparing them for the long, arduous road of entrepreneurship.

In conclusion, Duapa Werkspace, under the visionary leadership of Erasmus Mensah-Ackon, continues to light the way for Ghana's youth. It stands as a testament to the power of digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and the indomitable human spirit to bring about transformative change in the face of adversity.