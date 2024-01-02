en English
Climate & Environment

DPS Group Aids Akosombo Dam Spillage Victims with Essential Supplies

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:27 am EST
DPS Group Aids Akosombo Dam Spillage Victims with Essential Supplies

On December 20, 2023, DPS Group, a Ghanaian enterprise known for manufacturing pipes, household plastics, and for its role in the pharmaceutical distribution, stepped up to support victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage. The company’s contribution was directed toward the ‘Relief 4LowerVolta’ campaign, an initiative by Citi FM/Citi TV, aimed at aiding communities in the Volta Basin Region adversely affected by the flood.

DPS Group’s Generous Contribution

The donation comprised 205 bags of rice, 100 cartons of oil, and 20 cartons of Mackerel, essential food items to sustain the affected communities. DPS Group’s representatives, Mr. Puneet Gidwani, the Director, and Mr. Ezekiel Ahedo, the Administrative Assistant, were present at the Citi FM office in Adabraka, where the donation was made. They expressed the company’s commitment to community support and their aspiration to bring relief and joy to the affected individuals, especially in the festive season.

Reception of DPS Group’s Support

The company’s initiative was met with gratitude. Bernard Avle, host of Citi FM’s Breakfast Show, and Mr. Richard Dela Sky, co-host, expressed their appreciation for the timely support. DPS Group’s actions not only provided immediate relief but also highlighted their role as a responsible corporate citizen in times of crisis.

DPS Group: A Growing Corporate Entity

Established in 2010, DPS Group has shown impressive growth over 12 years. The company boasts a diverse product range that includes household items and specialized products like different types of pipes and ballpoint pens. In 2022, the company expanded its reach into the pharmaceutical sector with the establishment of DPS GmbH, indicating their continuous commitment to growth and diversification. Their recent contribution to the ‘Relief 4LowerVolta’ campaign further underscores their commitment to societal welfare and corporate responsibility.

Climate & Environment Ghana
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

