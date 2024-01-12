en English
Ghana

Despite Media's Peacefmonline.com: A Leading Source of Ghanaian News

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:13 am EST
Despite Media's Peacefmonline.com: A Leading Source of Ghanaian News

Peacefmonline.com, a leading online news portal in Ghana managed by Despite Media, is offering comprehensive news coverage on politics, business, and entertainment, among other relevant issues. This digital platform is poised to bring accurate and timely news to its audience, further encouraging readers to connect through its social media channels for more updates and information. Among its varied programming, it hosts ‘TORCHLIGHT-with-MAC-JERRY-OSEI-AGYEMANG-on-NEAT-1009-FM’, a segment that appears to offer insightful news commentary or analysis.

The GNPC Power Supply Controversy

Recently, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has found itself at the center of accusations by some self-proclaimed energy analysts, blaming the corporation for the power supply challenges in the country. The GNPC, however, strongly refutes these claims, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining an uninterrupted gas supply. The corporation has even diverted resources from its core operations to shoulder gas transportation costs. It has also been proactively engaging with the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCO) to negotiate feasible payment arrangements and prevent service curtailments. Therefore, any assertion that the GNPC’s non-payment has led to gas supply cuts and subsequent power issues is categorically dismissed by the corporation.

FIDA Advocates for Greater Female Representation

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has made a clarion call to all political parties to elect women as running mates and lend support to female candidates to secure more seats in the upcoming 2024 elections. FIDA underlined the necessity for greater female representation in governance structures and parliamentary positions. They pointed out that despite Ghana successfully conducting seven elections since 1992, the representation of female parliamentarians has consistently fallen short of the African average of 21 percent and the UN-recommended 40 percent minimum threshold. FIDA also drew attention to the absence of a female running mate in the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) and urged all political parties to seriously consider nominating women for such positions. The federation also acknowledged the advancements made by some smaller parties in selecting women as running mates, underscoring the urgency for gender parity in politics.

0
Ghana
