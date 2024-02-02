Dansworld Honored Among Top Companies at Ghana GC100 Awards

Dansworld International Services Limited, a trailblazer in Ghana's environmental and facilities management industry, has been honored among the nation's elite at the 20th edition of the Ghana Club 100 (GC100) Awards. This prestigious ceremony, orchestrated by the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), salutes the remarkable accomplishments of businesses across various sectors that propel national development. Dansworld's recognition, ranking seventh among the top 10 companies, underscores its pivotal contributions to Ghana's economic landscape.

Service Excellence and Clientele

Providing a robust suite of services, including residential and commercial cleaning, waste management, landscaping, and pest control, Dansworld has cultivated a distinguished clientele. Esteemed clients like MPS, BOST, and the Chinese embassy bear testament to the company's unwavering commitment to service excellence and reliability.

Mr. Bernard Danso Ntow, CEO of Dansworld, exuded pride in the recognition, attributing the company's success to the relentless hard work of the team. He reassured the public of their resolute commitment to supporting national development and maintaining their industry-leading position.

Additional Accolades and Social Responsibilities

Alongside the GC100 recognition, Dansworld's innovative and entrepreneurial prowess was further highlighted as they clinched the Young Enterprise Award at the 12th AGI Ghana Industry and Quality Awards. The company's ethos extends beyond business, with a deep-rooted involvement in corporate social responsibilities. This is evident in their participation in World Cleanup Day in 2022 and a tree planting initiative on World Environmental Day at the Sakumono Ramsar site.