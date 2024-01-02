en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Daniel McKorley: A Beacon of African Entrepreneurship

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 5:31 pm EST
Daniel McKorley: A Beacon of African Entrepreneurship

From the bustling streets of Accra, Ghana, a beacon of African entrepreneurship, Daniel McKorley, has risen to prominence. Born on June 17, 1971, McKorley’s journey from destitution to affluence, through his business conglomerate, the McDan Group of Companies, serves as a testament to his perseverance and business sagacity. Specializing in transportation and logistics, the group boasts a global presence in over 2000 air and sea ports, a feat achieved via strategic alliances with Cross Trades and World Cargo Alliance.

Building the McDan Empire

The McDan Group encompasses McDan Shipping, McDan Aviation, and McDan Logistics, each contributing to the business magnate’s success. McDan Shipping stands out as the first freight forwarding company in Ghana licensed to manage chartered cargo flights. While McKorley’s net worth remains speculative, estimates range between $600 million and $1 billion.

McKorley’s journey, however, has not been without setbacks. Despite hitting his first million by the age of 28, he lost it all at 32, a calamity he attributes to a deficiency in business principles and understanding. Yet, he bounced back, underscoring the significance of the right principles and attitude in wealth creation.

A Fan of Football and Philanthropy

Avid Nottingham Forest fan, McKorley, has voiced his aspiration to acquire the English Premier League club, aiming to incorporate more Ghanaian players into the team. His recent investments include the augmentation of McDan Aviation’s fleet with two new aircraft, a Beechcraft King Air b200, and an Airbus EC135 T1 helicopter, refining his company’s services in private jet operations and medical transfers within Ghana and West Africa.

As part of the McDan Group, Electrochem Ghana Limited, a leading salt-producing company, is set to hire 2,500 workers for manual mining in 2024. This move is to boost their operation and consolidate their standing in the industry. The company is targeting an annual salt production of two million tonnes by 2027. Electrochem Ghana, with its significant contribution to the transformation of the Ada Songor salt concession, currently produces 650,000 metric tonnes of salt and aims to escalate it to one million metric tons in 2024.

0
Aviation Business Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Family Ties Take Flight: Mother-Son Duo Enchants Passengers on United Airlines Journey

By Mazhar Abbas

Heartwarming Family Reunion at 30,000 Feet: A United Airlines Story

By Olalekan Adigun

Blackcomb Helicopters Welcomes New Director, Nick Salisbury, Marking a Pivotal Moment in Growth

By Salman Akhtar

Nick Salisbury Joins Blackcomb Helicopters as Director

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Comparative Analysis of Major U.S. Airlines: Service Standards, Perf ...
@Aviation · 14 mins
A Comparative Analysis of Major U.S. Airlines: Service Standards, Perf ...
heart comment 0
French Government Reforms Strike Laws: A Boon or Bane for Air Traffic Control?

By Mahnoor Jehangir

French Government Reforms Strike Laws: A Boon or Bane for Air Traffic Control?
Aviation-Themed Mansion with Helicopter Bedroom Hits the Market in Florida

By Momen Zellmi

Aviation-Themed Mansion with Helicopter Bedroom Hits the Market in Florida
Court Upholds Dismissal of Retaliation Claims by Former FAA Employee

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Court Upholds Dismissal of Retaliation Claims by Former FAA Employee
Drop in Unruly Passenger Incidents in 2023, But Figures Still Twice Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Geeta Pillai

Drop in Unruly Passenger Incidents in 2023, But Figures Still Twice Pre-Pandemic Levels
Latest Headlines
World News
The Health Benefits of Sunlight: A Podcast Analysis
2 mins
The Health Benefits of Sunlight: A Podcast Analysis
Unveiling Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program and Global Vaccine Acceptance
2 mins
Unveiling Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program and Global Vaccine Acceptance
Federal Judge Rules True the Vote Did Not Violate Voting Rights Act
3 mins
Federal Judge Rules True the Vote Did Not Violate Voting Rights Act
Philadelphia Eagles' Late-Season Struggles: A Tale of Internal Strife
4 mins
Philadelphia Eagles' Late-Season Struggles: A Tale of Internal Strife
Biden Administration Appeals to Supreme Court in Border Fence Dispute
4 mins
Biden Administration Appeals to Supreme Court in Border Fence Dispute
Mobile Council Member Proposes Public Safety Plan Amid Rising Violence
4 mins
Mobile Council Member Proposes Public Safety Plan Amid Rising Violence
The Ring Announces Divisional Ratings for Female Boxers: A New Era in Boxing
4 mins
The Ring Announces Divisional Ratings for Female Boxers: A New Era in Boxing
Thomas L. Friedman Reflects on Global Political Shifts
4 mins
Thomas L. Friedman Reflects on Global Political Shifts
Paride: The Newly Discovered Bacteriophage Breaching Bacterial Defenses
4 mins
Paride: The Newly Discovered Bacteriophage Breaching Bacterial Defenses
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
54 mins
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
55 mins
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
1 hour
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
5 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
5 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app