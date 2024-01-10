en English
Ghana

Convention 2024: Cancellation Sparks Controversy and Questions About Democracy in Ghana

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
Convention 2024: Cancellation Sparks Controversy and Questions About Democracy in Ghana

In an unexpected turn of events, the Office of the President cancelled Convention 2024, a highly anticipated event poised to take place at Independence Square on January 7th, 2024. The abrupt termination has triggered waves of controversy and disappointment among those anticipating the event. The cited reason for the cancellation was an ‘unforeseen state event’, a justification that has incited suspicion, especially given the simultaneous presence of equipment for the convention as originally planned.

The Unraveling Confusion

Adding to the complexity of the situation is the revocation of the permit from the Black Star Line Festival. Curiously, they were the recipients of compensation, despite the New Africa Foundation (NAF) being the authorized entity to use the venue during that time. The NAF had secured the use of the venue after paying a fee in November 2023, raising questions about potential miscommunication within the government or possible errors in the processing of venue licenses.

The Economic Blow

The financial implications for the NAF are significant. With an estimated expenditure of approximately $250,000 for the event, the Foundation may potentially face a severe loss without resorting to legal action against the government. This unexpected cancellation has brought forth concerns about governmental suppression and a seeming disregard for democratic values, specifically the right to convene and freedom of speech.

Implications for Democracy

Convention 2024, meticulously organized by the New Africa Foundation, was designed to spotlight African self-reliance and empowerment. Its cancellation has not only dampened the message of hope and the vision for the future of African self-governance and excellence it aimed to propagate but also raised questions about the state of democracy in Ghana. The incident has left many speculating about the government’s tolerance for events that promote alternative governance narratives.

Ghana
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

