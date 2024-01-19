Consolidated Bank Ghana Leverages GHS 2.5bn Capital Injection to Boost Digital Advancement and SME Support

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has affirmed its commitment to advancing digital technology, enhancing support to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), prioritizing customer service, and improving operational efficiency. The Managing Director of CBG, Mr. Daniel Addo, emphasized the bank's strategic vision during an interaction with journalists, marking CBG’s five-year milestone as a leader in Ghana's banking sector.
Positioning for Growth
The bank has received a capital injection of GHS 2.5 billion from the Ministry of Finance, which Mr. Addo expressed would shore up its capital, build the resilience of its balance sheet, and position CBG for further growth. This financial boost will encourage deepened investment in digitization, upscale support to SMEs, and prioritize customer service and operational efficiency.
Over the past five years, CBG has distributed GHS1.6 billion in loans to over 5,600 businesses and contributed GHS 2.35 billion in loans in the Corporate and Institutional Banking sector, supporting key sectors including energy, tourism, and agriculture. In recognition of its efforts, the bank has received prestigious accolades like the 'Euromoney Award for SME Market Leadership for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023.
Influencing Community Impact through CSR
CBG showcased its commitment to community development through various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, particularly in health and education. The bank is also working towards providing significant support to women-led businesses, pro-youth enterprises, and environmental sustainability initiatives. Additionally, CBG has provided GHS1m to support the Ghanaian government’s COVID-19 efforts and built facilities for educational and health institutions.
In conclusion, Mr. Addo highlighted CBG's readiness for the year, compliance with regulatory capital requirements, and a significant focus on agriculture to enhance Ghana's agricultural portfolio. The bank's total assets have increased from GHS6.9bn in 2019 to GHS13.2bn as of December 2023, while customer deposits increased from GHS5.1bn in 2019 to GHS10.4bn in December 2023, marking a significant five-year milestone for CBG.