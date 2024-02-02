Community Unites to Reopen Schools after Akosombo Dam Flood Disaster

After the devastating Akosombo Dam flood disaster, the Mepe Development Association (MDA) has demonstrated community resilience by successfully relocating over 400 displaced citizens. This important move allows for the reopening of schools in the Mepe traditional area, thus preventing a significant disruption to the academic calendar.

Community-Driven Initiative

The MDA, established in 1955, has been working relentlessly with the Mepe Traditional Council to improve the lives of more than 16,000 locals. In the wake of the flood disaster, the association adopted a community-driven initiative to address the flood's aftermath. At a stakeholders' forum, which included traditional leaders and other interest groups, a resolution was passed to form a five-member Relocation Committee. The committee's ingenious plan: to use the Mepe-Degorme Junior High School (JHS), a previously abandoned building, as a new shelter for those displaced by the flood.

Rallying Help and Resources

To make this plan a reality, the MDA organized communal labor and engaged contractors for various renovation works. Strikingly, these renovations were completed without state support, highlighting the community's collective strength and determination. As part of the Akosombo Safe Activity initiative, USAID and UNICEF stepped in with much-needed help, providing school supplies and temporary school structures. U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, also paid a visit to the Mepe-Degorme JHS to discuss potential support for the flood-affected communities.

Despite these significant strides, the MDA still faces challenges. The organization expressed disappointment over the lack of engagement from the Education Minister, despite previous commitments to address educational challenges brought on by the flood. Furthermore, there is a pressing need for further facility upgrades and relief items to maintain the new haven, currently home to over 400 people.

Despite these hurdles, the MDA continues its work with unwavering resolve, managing the new shelter and remaining open to dialogue with the Education Minister, NADMO, VRA, and other stakeholders. This spirit of community resilience and cooperation offers a beacon of hope for the Mepe community amid challenging times.