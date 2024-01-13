en English
Ghana

Bishop Obinim Renounces Supernatural Claims Amid Church Decline

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:42 pm EST
Bishop Obinim Renounces Supernatural Claims Amid Church Decline

In a dramatic turn of events, Bishop Obinim, the founder of the International God’s Way Church, has publicly renounced previous assertions of possessing supernatural abilities to transform into animals. The Ghanaian cleric’s confession comes amid reports of a sharp decline in his congregation, attributing his dwindling influence to a highly-publicized spat with lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong.

The Fall of a Spiritual Colossus

Once a spiritual heavyweight boasting a congregation running into thousands, Obinim now grapples with a dwindling following barely maintaining a 200-strong membership. A series of events, triggered by a fierce altercation with Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent lawmaker, has seen the cleric’s influence wane considerably. He admits to losing not just followers, but also significant assets, including cars and houses.

A Candid Confession

In a shocking revelation, the embattled bishop reversed his previous claims of being able to transform into terrifying creatures. This startling confession has sent ripples across the faith community, further eroding the bishop’s credibility. He emphasized his human nature, stating that he shares the same basic needs as everyone else. In his own words, ‘I eat, drink and urinate just like any other human.’

The Aftermath of a Public Feud

The feud with lawmaker Agyapong has left Bishop Obinim and his International God’s Way Church significantly weakened. Reports suggest a substantial decline in the church’s assets and congregation since the altercation. The bishop now faces the challenge of rebuilding his tarnished reputation and restoring the faith of his followers, a task that looms large in the wake of his public confession.

Ghana
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

