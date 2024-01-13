Bishop Obinim Renounces Supernatural Claims Amid Church Decline

In a dramatic turn of events, Bishop Obinim, the founder of the International God’s Way Church, has publicly renounced previous assertions of possessing supernatural abilities to transform into animals. The Ghanaian cleric’s confession comes amid reports of a sharp decline in his congregation, attributing his dwindling influence to a highly-publicized spat with lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong.

The Fall of a Spiritual Colossus

Once a spiritual heavyweight boasting a congregation running into thousands, Obinim now grapples with a dwindling following barely maintaining a 200-strong membership. A series of events, triggered by a fierce altercation with Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent lawmaker, has seen the cleric’s influence wane considerably. He admits to losing not just followers, but also significant assets, including cars and houses.

A Candid Confession

In a shocking revelation, the embattled bishop reversed his previous claims of being able to transform into terrifying creatures. This startling confession has sent ripples across the faith community, further eroding the bishop’s credibility. He emphasized his human nature, stating that he shares the same basic needs as everyone else. In his own words, ‘I eat, drink and urinate just like any other human.’

The Aftermath of a Public Feud

The feud with lawmaker Agyapong has left Bishop Obinim and his International God’s Way Church significantly weakened. Reports suggest a substantial decline in the church’s assets and congregation since the altercation. The bishop now faces the challenge of rebuilding his tarnished reputation and restoring the faith of his followers, a task that looms large in the wake of his public confession.