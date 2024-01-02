en English
Ghana

Bishop J.Y Adu’s Prophecy Stirs Ghana: Predicts Death of Three Chiefs in 2024

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
On the eve of a new year, Bishop J.Y Adu, the leader of New Jerusalem Chapel, carved his path against the grain, delivering a prophecy that has since sent ripples across Ghana. Despite warnings from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Ghana Police Service, the bishop left the congregation and the nation at large, grappling with his foreboding prediction – the deaths of three prominent chiefs in the year 2024.

A Divine Revelation

Bishop Adu claims his prophecy is a divine revelation, a message from God that he was duty-bound to share. He urged the nation to turn to prayer, to beseech for mercy and grace for these chiefs, in the hope of preventing their impending deaths. In his words, the power of prayer can alter the course of destiny, even when it appears to be set in stone.

Appeal for Peace Among Chiefs

As the custodians of tradition, the chiefs wield significant influence within their communities. Recognizing this, Bishop Adu seized the opportunity to address them directly. He appealed to them to lay down their rivalries, to cease their internal conflicts. He emphasized the futility of power struggles, underscoring the need for peace and tranquility among the chiefs. He also drew attention to the potential disruption of peace such disputes could instigate, warning that the ripple effects could extend beyond their immediate communities.

The Implication of the Prophecy

The prophecy has stirred the waters of public discourse, with citizens, religious and traditional leaders weighing in on its implications. It is a stark reminder of the mortality of our leaders and the transient nature of power. As the nation grapples with this prophecy, the spotlight is now on the Ghana Police Service and how they respond to this bold defiance of their warnings.

Ghana
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

