Ghana

Berekum Traditional Council and Goat Rearers Seek Resolution Amid Ultimatum to Relocate Livestock

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Berekum Traditional Council and Goat Rearers Seek Resolution Amid Ultimatum to Relocate Livestock

The serene town of Berekum in Ghana has recently become a stage for an unexpected conflict between the local traditional council and goat rearers. The contention originated from an ultimatum issued by the council, demanding the relocation of goats due to a deeply entrenched traditional belief.

Traditional Council Issues Ultimatum

The Berekum Traditional Council put forth a mandate linked to the upcoming ‘Doteyie’, a pre-burial funeral rite for the late Paramount Chief Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, who passed away in June 2023. Rooted in the belief that the local deity forbids the presence of goats, the council decided to take this action, causing ripples of unrest among the goat rearers of the area.

Municipal Security Committee Steps In

In response to the escalating tension, the Berekum Municipal Security Committee (MuSeC) organized a meeting with representatives from both the warring parties—the Berekum Traditional Council and the Semanhyia Learning and Development Farms, a prominent goat rearing and research establishment. The meeting was intended to address the situation and find a common ground.

Awaiting A Resolution

Despite positive discussions, a definitive resolution is yet to be reached. The absence of the Acting President of the Council made it impossible to finalize the decision. The sub-chiefs present are expected to convey the meeting’s recommendations to the full council for further deliberation.

Key figures such as Berekum Municipal Chief Executive Mr Kofi Adjei and the founder of the Semanhyia Farms, Mr Frederick Benneh Frimpong, expressed optimism about finding a mutually agreeable solution. They suggested the possibility of conducting rituals to allow goat rearing to continue or extending the deadline for relocation.

As the town awaits a resolution, the story of Berekum’s goat rearing conflict serves as a poignant reminder of the intricate dance between tradition and livelihood.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

