Bank of Ghana Stays the Course on Liquidity Sterilisation Amidst Challenges

In a recent move, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has flagged its intention to prolong efforts aimed at curbing excess liquidity in the market, even in the face of a policy change in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR). The 116th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting witnessed Governor Dr. Ernest Addison acknowledging the significant challenges that banks are grappling with as they strive to discover suitable investment avenues for their substantial deposits.

Confronting Challenges of Excess Liquidity

The banks, burdened by high economic risks, have been channeling their funds into short-term government bills rather than lending. This situation surfaced despite the BoG unifying and increasing the CRR to 15 percent for both local and foreign currency accounts back in November 2023. The BoG's move was strategically designed to drain cedi liquidity from the interbank market while concurrently boosting liquidity in the FX market.

The policy change was anticipated to back the battle against inflation and slow down the rate of currency depreciation during the festive season. However, the outcome has been somewhat different. Base money growth has witnessed a significant slowdown and interest rates in the money market are on a downward trend, indicative of effective liquidity management by the BoG.

Banking Sector Performance

Despite these challenges, the banking sector has shown resilience with signs of improvement evident in increased stability, liquidity, and profitability. This is a strong rebound from previous losses. However, the sector is not without its issues. There is a high Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio, which points to elevated credit risks. In addition, private sector credit expansion remains sluggish, presenting yet another challenge for the banking sector.