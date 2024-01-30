Bank of Ghana Cuts Policy Rate Amid Signs of Economic Recovery

In an unprecedented move, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has reduced the monetary policy rate from 30 percent to 29 percent. The decision, announced by Governor Dr. Ernest Addison at a press conference in Accra, is a response to declining inflation and visible signs of economic recovery in Ghana.

Driving Factors for the Rate Cut

In 2023, inflation in Ghana fell significantly, largely due to a firm monetary policy, favorable international crude oil prices, stable transportation costs, and a stable exchange rate. The BoG anticipates inflation to drop further to 13-17 percent by 2024's end, eventually reaching its target range of 6-10 percent by 2025.

However, the Governor cautioned that the outlook still carries risks. A strict adherence to the 2024 budget and a continued tight monetary policy are deemed vital for maintaining this disinflation.

Economic Recovery and Global Stance

Ghana's economy has shown resilience and signs of recovery, with growth rates surpassing IMF program expectations. The policy rate reduction is aimed to bolster this recovery while keeping an eye on inflation.

Dr. Addison also pointed out the positive trajectory of Ghana's macroeconomic fundamentals and the nation's Gross International Reserves, which concluded at a hearty $5.9 billion for 2023. Globally, while growth remained subdued in 2023, easing global inflation led to a halt in monetary policy tightening in major economies.

Industry Reactions

The rate cut has been well received in the banking sector. Nana Otuo Acheampong, a renowned Banking Consultant, backed the move, stating that it aligns with the current trend of falling inflation and market prices.