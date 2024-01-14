en English
Africa

Asantehene Praises IGP Dampare’s Transformative Impact on Ghana’s Police Force

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Asantehene Praises IGP Dampare’s Transformative Impact on Ghana’s Police Force

It’s not everyday that a traditional ruler commends a police officer, but then again, Ghana’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is no ordinary officer. The Asantehene, the traditional ruler of the Asante people in Ghana, has publicly praised IGP Dampare for his transformative impact on the country’s police force. This significant endorsement underscores the positive changes and improvements in the security sector attributed to IGP Dampare’s leadership, which includes enhanced police performance, improved community relations, and a noteworthy shift in the public’s perception of the police.

Enhancing Public Perception of the Police

IGP Dampare has been commended by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for enhancing the public outlook and perception of the police service. Over his tenure, Dampare has implemented strategic initiatives aimed at elevating the face of policing in Ghana. These efforts have not only enhanced professionalism within the force but also ensured public safety and fostered a closer bond between the police and the communities they serve.

Improving Security During Festive Periods

The Asantehene specifically recognized IGP Dampare’s efforts during the recent Christmas festivities. There was an increased police presence in the Ashanti region, particularly noticeable with motorbike patrols. This proactive action led to a significant reduction in robberies and road accidents in the region, contributing to a safer environment for residents during the holidays.

Continuous Commitment to Safety

Following the Asantehene’s commendation, IGP Dampare expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the safety of Ghana’s citizens. This assurance signals an ongoing dedication to uphold the transformative changes he has initiated within the police service, further reinforcing the Asantehene’s endorsement.

Ultimately, the Asantehene’s public recognition of IGP Dampare’s work is a testament to the effective leadership within Ghana’s security apparatus. It underlines the crucial role of the police force in maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety of citizens, and the importance of effective leadership in achieving these goals.

Africa Ghana Security
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

