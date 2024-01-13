Asantehene Lauds IGP’s Transformative Impact on Ghana’s Security

The Asantehene, the traditional ruler of the Ashanti Region in Ghana, has lauded the transformative efforts of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, in reshaping the security landscape of Ghana. The Asantehene’s commendation underscores the incredible strides made under Dr. Dampare’s leadership, including the implementation of innovative policing strategies and community engagement initiatives that have significantly improved public safety and perception of the police force.

Transformative Leadership in Policing

Since assuming office, IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has been instrumental in implementing measures that have significantly improved the public’s perception of the police force. One of these measures includes the increased visibility of police presence, particularly during the festive season. The Asantehene specifically highlighted the increased presence of motorbike patrols in the Ashanti region during the Christmas festivities, a step that has significantly enhanced public safety and security.

Building Trust through Community Engagement

Under Dr. Dampare’s leadership, the Ghana Police Service has also prioritized community engagement, fostering a stronger relationship between the police force and the communities they serve. This initiative has not only improved the image of the police service but also fortified public trust in law enforcement, an essential element in maintaining public safety and order.

Commitment to Continued Improvement

In response to the Asantehene’s commendation, IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare expressed gratitude and assured the traditional ruler of his continued commitment to improving the police force. He emphasized that the police would persist in their efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the Ghanaian citizenry. This commitment underscores the importance of effective leadership in law enforcement and the potential for positive changes in national security through dedicated reforms.