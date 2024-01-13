en English
Ghana

Asantehene Destools Queen Mother of Offinso, Instates New Chief

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Asantehene Destools Queen Mother of Offinso, Instates New Chief

On January 11, 2024, during the inaugural meeting of the Asanteman Council, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, ended the reign of Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko as the Queen mother of the Offinso Traditional Area in Asanteman. Citing gross insubordination as the reason for her destoolment, the Asantehene pointed to her repeated failure to appear before him after several summons.

Tensions Over The Offinsomanhene Stool

The issues began when Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko supported Dr. K. K. Sarpong for the Offinsomanhene stool, a candidate the Asantehene found unqualified based on maternal lineage criteria. Her failure to present a qualified candidate and respond to additional summons, often citing ill health, further strained relations.

Appointment of a New Chief

After a protracted chieftaincy dispute following the death of Nana Wiafe Akenten III in October 2021, the Asantehene directed the head of the family to find a suitable candidate. Nana Amoako Poku was accepted by the royal family and the Manhyia Palace and enstooled as Nana Dwamena Akenten II, succeeding the late Nana Wiafe Akenten III. The Asantehene has now tasked Nana Dwamena Akenten II with finding a new queen mother.

Preserving Order and Tradition

The destoolment of Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko is one of several recent actions by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II aimed at maintaining order and traditional values within the Asante Kingdom. By insisting on the adherence to tradition and protocol, the Asantehene underscores the importance of respect for authority and shared cultural norms in the smooth functioning of the kingdom.

Ghana Society
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

