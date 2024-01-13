en English
Ghana

Asantehene Commends IGP for Transforming Ghana’s Police Service

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
Asantehene Commends IGP for Transforming Ghana's Police Service

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed high praise for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, acknowledging the significant strides he has achieved in improving the security services in Ghana. This commendation comes as a testament to the transformative changes implemented by Dr. Dampare, which have notably contributed to a safer environment for the people of Ghana.

Outstanding Leadership

Under the leadership of Dr. Dampare, the Ghana Police Service has seen a remarkable transformation in its public image and effectiveness. The Asantehene commended the measures put in place by the IGP and expressed gratitude for the enhanced presence of the Police in the lives of the public. This acknowledgement from the Asantehene, a highly respected traditional ruler, underscores the significance of Dr. Dampare’s work in the realm of national security.

Reforms That Matter

The IGP’s initiatives and reforms have been instrumental in improving the police service. The Asantehene highlighted the security measures taken during the Christmas festivities in the Ashanti region, particularly the use of motorbike patrols to ensure the safety of residents. Dr. Dampare’s commitment to public safety was also evident in his promise to maintain the police visibility plan across the country.

A Focus On Future Challenges

In addition to acknowledging past achievements, the Asantehene has also charged the IGP with ensuring a peaceful conduct of the upcoming 2024 General Election on December 7. Dr. Dampare has assured that his team will continue to work diligently towards maintaining peace and security, further demonstrating the proactive and forward-thinking approach of his leadership.

The Asantehene’s comments highlight the crucial role of effective leadership in driving positive change within governmental institutions. It serves as a reminder that transformative changes within these institutions can yield significant benefits for the community at large.

Ghana Security
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

