en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Work in Ghana’s Police Force

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:50 am EST
Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Work in Ghana’s Police Force

The Asantehene, the traditional monarch of the Asante people in Ghana, has extended high praise to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his transformative work within the country’s security services. This commendation serves as a testament to the IGP’s dedication to reforming the police force, enhancing operational capabilities, and fortifying public safety and security.

Revamping the Police Service

IGP Dr. Dampare’s efforts have likely involved modernizing police infrastructure, implementing new policies, and nurturing community-police ties. His strategic measures, particularly during the recent Christmas festivities in the Ashanti region, ensured the safety of residents and enhanced the public perception of the police service. The IGP has also been lauded for his work during the festive season and since taking over the administration of the country’s Police Service.

IGP Dampare’s Assurance and Future Plans

Expressing gratitude for the Asantehene’s recognition, Dr. Akuffo Dampare reassured the monarch of the police’s commitment to maintain public safety. The police chief also detailed plans for securing peace and tranquility during the festive season, including the establishment of a Mounted Squadron in the region. Furthermore, the IGP has been urged to implement sound policies for peaceful elections and assist in the fight against illegal mining.

Significance of the Asantehene’s Endorsement

The endorsement from the Asantehene, a highly respected traditional figure, underscores the significance of the changes within the Ghanaian police force. It reflects a positive public perception and reinforces the ongoing transformation under IGP Dampare’s leadership. This recognition is not just an acknowledgement of the IGP’s efforts, but also a call for the police to continue their mission of improving public safety and maintaining law and order in Ghana.

0
Ghana Law Security
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ghana

See more
1 hour ago
Ghana's Odomna Family Seeks Closure Over Decade-Old Presidential Mystery
In a quest for closure and truth, the Odomna family from Ekumfi Otuam and Ekumfi Asaman in Ghana, finds itself grappling with a decade-old mystery—the death of their relative, former President John Evans Atta-Mills. A void of information, compounded by the lack of an autopsy report, has left the family in a state of disquiet,
Ghana's Odomna Family Seeks Closure Over Decade-Old Presidential Mystery
Adansi Travels Unveils One-Stop Travel Hub: The Adansi Travel House
2 hours ago
Adansi Travels Unveils One-Stop Travel Hub: The Adansi Travel House
Ghana's Power Struggle: The Public's Plea for Predictability Amidst Dumsor
2 hours ago
Ghana's Power Struggle: The Public's Plea for Predictability Amidst Dumsor
Akufo-Addo Backs Release of Late President Mills' Autopsy Report
1 hour ago
Akufo-Addo Backs Release of Late President Mills' Autopsy Report
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
2 hours ago
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours ago
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Latest Headlines
World News
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
5 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
9 mins
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
13 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
13 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
14 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
14 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
20 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
22 mins
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
23 mins
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
28 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app