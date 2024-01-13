Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Work in Ghana’s Police Force

The Asantehene, the traditional monarch of the Asante people in Ghana, has extended high praise to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his transformative work within the country’s security services. This commendation serves as a testament to the IGP’s dedication to reforming the police force, enhancing operational capabilities, and fortifying public safety and security.

Revamping the Police Service

IGP Dr. Dampare’s efforts have likely involved modernizing police infrastructure, implementing new policies, and nurturing community-police ties. His strategic measures, particularly during the recent Christmas festivities in the Ashanti region, ensured the safety of residents and enhanced the public perception of the police service. The IGP has also been lauded for his work during the festive season and since taking over the administration of the country’s Police Service.

IGP Dampare’s Assurance and Future Plans

Expressing gratitude for the Asantehene’s recognition, Dr. Akuffo Dampare reassured the monarch of the police’s commitment to maintain public safety. The police chief also detailed plans for securing peace and tranquility during the festive season, including the establishment of a Mounted Squadron in the region. Furthermore, the IGP has been urged to implement sound policies for peaceful elections and assist in the fight against illegal mining.

Significance of the Asantehene’s Endorsement

The endorsement from the Asantehene, a highly respected traditional figure, underscores the significance of the changes within the Ghanaian police force. It reflects a positive public perception and reinforces the ongoing transformation under IGP Dampare’s leadership. This recognition is not just an acknowledgement of the IGP’s efforts, but also a call for the police to continue their mission of improving public safety and maintaining law and order in Ghana.