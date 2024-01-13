en English
Ghana

Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Impact on Ghana’s Security Sector

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Impact on Ghana’s Security Sector

Traditional ruler of the Asante, the Asantehene, has commended the transformative impact of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on Ghana’s security sector. The IGP’s efforts in reforming the police service and enhancing the overall security landscape in the country have not gone unnoticed.

Commendation for Outstanding Leadership

The Asantehene expressed satisfaction with the IGP’s leadership, which has resulted in improved police visibility and responsiveness. This shift has led to a remarkable boost in public confidence in the police service. The Asantehene’s commendation came during an event where he emphasized the importance of security in national development and the well-being of the citizenry.

Transformative Impact on Security

Dr. Dampare’s tenure as IGP has been marked by a series of reforms aimed at modernizing the Ghana Police Service. These measures have significantly increased its efficiency in dealing with crime and maintaining law and order. The Asantehene particularly praised the increased presence of police officers on motorbikes during the Christmas festivities. This strategy, he noted, has effectively curbed incidents of robberies and accidents in the Greater Kumasi City.

Security and National Development

The Asantehene commended the IGP and the Police Management Board for their exceptional work in ensuring security and peace during the festive season. He urged the police to implement sound policies to ensure a peaceful and incident-free election in December and to assist in the fight against illegal mining. The IGP expressed gratitude and assured the Asantehene that the police will continue to work to ensure the safety of the Ghanaian public.

Ghana Security
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

