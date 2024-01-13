Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transforming Ghana’s Police Service

The Asantehene, traditional ruler of the Asante people, has commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his transformative impact on Ghana’s security landscape. This praise reflects the significant changes and improvements under IGP Dampare’s leadership in the Ghana Police Service, fostering a better relationship between the police and the public.

A Modern Police Force

IGP Dampare’s tenure has been marked by an effort to modernize the police force, enhancing its operational capabilities. This has resulted in an improved public perception of the force, with measures put in place that have endeared the police to the public. The Asantehene specifically noted the increased visibility of police presence during the Christmas festivities in the Ashanti region, which contributed to a decrease in robberies and road accidents.

Building Trust

These efforts have gone beyond just modernization, fostering a sense of trust within the community. The Asantehene’s acknowledgment serves as testament to these positive shifts within the Ghanaian police force. IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare expressed gratitude for the recognition, assuring the Asantehene that the police force would persist in their efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizenry.

Looking Forward

Looking forward, IGP Dampare is committed to maintaining the police visibility plan and working towards ensuring peace in the country, including during the 2024 elections. The Asantehene has encouraged the Police Management Board to maintain its patrol activities nationwide and called for a peaceful conduct of the 2024 General Election. As Ghana navigates future challenges, the transformative work of IGP Dampare and the Ghana Police Service promises to be a beacon of security and trust.