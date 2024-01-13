en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transforming Ghana’s Police Service

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transforming Ghana’s Police Service

The Asantehene, traditional ruler of the Asante people, has commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his transformative impact on Ghana’s security landscape. This praise reflects the significant changes and improvements under IGP Dampare’s leadership in the Ghana Police Service, fostering a better relationship between the police and the public.

A Modern Police Force

IGP Dampare’s tenure has been marked by an effort to modernize the police force, enhancing its operational capabilities. This has resulted in an improved public perception of the force, with measures put in place that have endeared the police to the public. The Asantehene specifically noted the increased visibility of police presence during the Christmas festivities in the Ashanti region, which contributed to a decrease in robberies and road accidents.

Building Trust

These efforts have gone beyond just modernization, fostering a sense of trust within the community. The Asantehene’s acknowledgment serves as testament to these positive shifts within the Ghanaian police force. IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare expressed gratitude for the recognition, assuring the Asantehene that the police force would persist in their efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizenry.

Looking Forward

Looking forward, IGP Dampare is committed to maintaining the police visibility plan and working towards ensuring peace in the country, including during the 2024 elections. The Asantehene has encouraged the Police Management Board to maintain its patrol activities nationwide and called for a peaceful conduct of the 2024 General Election. As Ghana navigates future challenges, the transformative work of IGP Dampare and the Ghana Police Service promises to be a beacon of security and trust.

0
Africa Ghana Security
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
7 mins ago
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Showcase of Continental Football Talent
The long-awaited Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 is set to kick off, with the opening match taking place between the host nation, Ivory Coast, and Guinea Bissau. The tournament, which will run from January 13 to February 11, 2024, has sparked a wave of excitement among football fans across the continent, including Uganda, despite
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Showcase of Continental Football Talent
Ivory Coast Gears Up for AFCON Amid High Expectations and Rigorous Security Measures
40 mins ago
Ivory Coast Gears Up for AFCON Amid High Expectations and Rigorous Security Measures
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Calls for ICJ Intervention
53 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Calls for ICJ Intervention
ANC Gears Up for Financially Challenging Year with Confidence
29 mins ago
ANC Gears Up for Financially Challenging Year with Confidence
ANC's January 8 Statement: Setting the Stage for the Year Ahead
30 mins ago
ANC's January 8 Statement: Setting the Stage for the Year Ahead
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to Address January 8th Statement at Mbombela Stadium
31 mins ago
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to Address January 8th Statement at Mbombela Stadium
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda Prepares for a Packed Weekend: FUFA Women Super League and International Summits
1 min
Uganda Prepares for a Packed Weekend: FUFA Women Super League and International Summits
Taiwan's Pivotal Elections: A Turning Point in Relations with China
2 mins
Taiwan's Pivotal Elections: A Turning Point in Relations with China
Uganda Gears Up for 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit
5 mins
Uganda Gears Up for 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
9 mins
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
Labour Party Can Win Without Scotland, Asserts First Minister Humza Yousaf
15 mins
Labour Party Can Win Without Scotland, Asserts First Minister Humza Yousaf
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya's Assault Charge: A Test of Political Accountability
15 mins
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya's Assault Charge: A Test of Political Accountability
ANC's 112th Anniversary Rally: A Beacon for the Year Ahead
21 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary Rally: A Beacon for the Year Ahead
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
23 mins
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
Nathan Ake Highlights the Uncompromising Drive Behind Manchester City’s Success
24 mins
Nathan Ake Highlights the Uncompromising Drive Behind Manchester City’s Success
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
1 hour
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
1 hour
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
2 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
9 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app