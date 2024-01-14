en English
Ghana

Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transformative Impact on Ghana’s Security Services

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:37 pm EST
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transformative Impact on Ghana’s Security Services

The Asantehene, the traditional ruler of the Ashanti people, has publicly lauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his transformative role in Ghana’s security services. The commendation, made during an official event, underscores the positive changes in the Ghana Police Service under IGP Dampare’s leadership, improvements likely related to police conduct, community relations, and overall law enforcement efficiency.

New Era of Policing in Ghana

IGP Dampare’s tenure at the helm of the police service has been marked by a significant reform and modernization drive. The Asantehene’s endorsement underscores the wider societal recognition of the police force’s efforts to address security issues and enhance its operations. The Asantehene commended the IGP’s work in enhancing the public perception of the police service and praised the increased security measures implemented during the Christmas festivities in the Ashanti region.

Boosting Morale and Building Trust

The Asantehene’s approval serves as a major endorsement for IGP Dampare, offering a significant morale boost for the security services. This acknowledgment from a high-ranking traditional authority not only affirms the critical role of traditional leadership in supporting state institutions in Ghana, but also helps build trust between the police and the communities they serve. IGP Dampare expressed gratitude for the recognition and assured continued efforts to ensure citizen safety.

Implications for the Future

Looking ahead, the Asantehene encouraged the Ghana Police Service to maintain its visibility operations for a peaceful 2024 general election. The Asantehene expressed concern about the perceived intensity surrounding the upcoming elections and urged the police to ensure a peaceful election in December. IGP Dampare assured stakeholders that the police would sustain the visibility plan not only in the Ashanti Region but across the entire country, reflecting a commitment to security, peace, and order.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

