Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transformative Impact on Ghana’s Security Landscape

Stability and trust in the Ghanaian Police Service have been significantly elevated under the transformative leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. This positive change is evident in the recent commendation from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who highlighted the IGP’s contribution to the improved security landscape in Ghana.

Transformative Measures

Dr. Akuffo Dampare’s tenure has seen innovative changes within the Police Service. Notably, his operational strategies have been praised for enhancing public safety, particularly during festive periods. The Asantehene expressed his approval of the increased police visibility in the Ashanti region during the Christmas festivities, attributing this to a reduction in robbery incidents and road accidents. The IGP’s community-oriented approach to policing resonates with the public, marking a shift from traditional law enforcement methods towards a more engaged and responsive service.

Public Perception and Confidence

Public perception of the Ghana Police Service has also been positively influenced under IGP Dampare’s leadership. The Asantehene lauded Dampare for fostering a stronger bond between the police and the public. This growing confidence is a testament to the IGP’s commitment to professionalism and community engagement. The effective use of patrol bikes in the Ashanti region, for instance, has been cited as a successful strategy in curbing crime, thereby enhancing public trust in the service.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the Asantehene has charged the IGP with ensuring a peaceful General Election in December 2024 and continuing the fight against illegal mining. IGP Dampare has expressed his commitment to these tasks, promising to maintain police visibility and work towards peace and security nationwide. The Asantehene’s endorsement serves as a significant affirmation of IGP Dampare’s leadership and the positive trajectory of the Ghana Police Service.