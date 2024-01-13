Asantehene Commends Ghana’s IGP for Transformative Impact on Policing

In a significant public endorsement, the Asantehene, the traditional ruler of the Asante people in Ghana, lauded the transformative work of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. The commendation, delivered during a public event, highlighted the positive shift in the country’s safety and security landscape under IGP Dampare’s leadership.

Revamping the Police Force

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, extolled IGP Dampare for the marked changes he has brought to the Ghana Police Service. These changes span enhanced police visibility, increased community engagement, and the successful implementation of modern policing strategies. The Asantehene was especially appreciative of the peaceful Yuletide ensured by the police, urging the IGP to maintain the same level of peace during the upcoming 2024 General Election.

IGP’s Commitment to Peace and Security

During the public address, the IGP assured the Asantehene and the public of his commitment to peace and security, including during the forthcoming elections. He emphasized the continued police visibility and pledged to work towards maintaining peace in the country. Earlier, IGP Dampare had paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, briefing him about the measures in place for ensuring peace during the festive season.

IGP’s Tenure: A Period of Reform

The Asantehene’s endorsement is a reflection of the broader public perception of IGP Dampare’s tenure – a period marked by reform and progress within the Ghana Police Service. The Asantehene also advised the IGP on the importance of maintaining a positive and community-oriented approach to policing. Receiving the recognition, the IGP expressed gratitude and assured the Asantehene and the public that the police force would continue its efforts to ensure safety and well-being for all citizens.