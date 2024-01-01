en English
Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S. Triumphs in National Science and Maths Quiz: A Spotlight on Ghana’s Academic Excellence

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:42 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:57 pm EST
Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S. Triumphs in National Science and Maths Quiz: A Spotlight on Ghana’s Academic Excellence

In a display of academic prowess, Appitor Krakyesɛm Senior High School (S.H.S.) has set a commendable benchmark in the National Science and Maths Quiz organized by UTV Ghana. This annual competition, part of the UTV Day With The Stars event, has become a prestigious arena for high school students in Ghana to showcase their skills in science and mathematics. This year, despite the intense competition, Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S. has emerged as a beacon of scholastic excellence.

Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S.: A Paragon of Academic Excellence

The quiz show, which is televised nationally, has seen an increase in popularity over the years. The competition provides a platform for students across the nation to demonstrate their understanding of complex scientific and mathematical concepts. The 2024 edition of the event, however, is expected to be even more challenging. Schools are preparing their candidates intending to outshine their rivals and present their knowledge and problem-solving skills to a wider audience.

While the National Science and Maths Quiz is the main event, UTV Day With The Stars is renowned for featuring various educational and entertainment activities. These elements further emphasize the importance of academic excellence and cultural celebration in Ghana. The event provides a unique blend of education and entertainment, and in doing so, highlights the value of learning in a fun and engaging manner.

NEET 2024: Another Academic Challenge on the Horizon

As the fervor around the Despite Science and Maths Quiz continues to build, the National Testing Agency has confirmed details about the NEET 2024 exam. The disclosure includes crucial information such as the date, subjects, and available seats, further intensifying the academic atmosphere in the country. With these two significant events lined up, the academic year 2024 promises to be a year filled with anticipation, challenges, and triumphs for the students of Ghana.

Education Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

