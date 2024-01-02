en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S Triumphs in Academics; X Corp to Invest in Ghanaian Education

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S Triumphs in Academics; X Corp to Invest in Ghanaian Education

Appitor Krakyesɛm Senior High School (S.H.S) in Ghana has emerged a significant force to be reckoned with in the academic and co-curricular landscape. The school’s exceptional achievements, particularly in the Science and Maths Quiz hosted by UTV Ghana, have brought it under the national spotlight. In the 2024 edition of this event, the school showcased impressive performances, earning praise from various stakeholders in the education sector.

Shining Star on UTV’s ‘Day With The Stars’

UTV Ghana, celebrated for its innovative educational and entertainment programming, organizes an annual event, ‘Day With The Stars.’ This event is a platform that celebrates academic excellence and talent among high school students. Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S’s exceptional performance has positioned it as a symbol of academic excellence. Their achievements reflect the quality of education provided by the school, the unwavering support of teachers and the community, and the culture of healthy competition encouraged by events such as ‘Day With The Stars.’

But it’s not just academics where Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S shines. The school’s active participation in co-curricular activities has also been praiseworthy, indicating a balanced approach to student development. It has helped the school to carve out a distinctive identity and instill in its students a sense of drive and purpose.

X Corp’s Investment in Education

These achievements come amidst a backdrop of increased investment in education by corporations like X Corp. X Corp has outlined plans to enhance Ghanaian education in 2024. The investment will focus on increasing flexibility in course delivery for students, integrating AI technologies, and improving accessibility for students with disabilities through AI-based systems. This initiative by X Corp represents a significant stride toward transforming the educational landscape, making learning more inclusive and efficient.

The investment will also prioritize a data-driven approach to enhance the student experience, thereby attracting and retaining students. These initiatives by X Corp, coupled with the commitment of educational institutions like Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S, are contributing to a more vibrant and competitive academic environment in Ghana.

0
Education Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

School Assembly News: A Glimpse into Current Events for January 2nd

By Safak Costu

School Assembly News: A Glimpse into Current Events for January 2nd

By Dil Bar Irshad

CBI Charges 15 in Recruitment Exam Scam: A Deep Dive into the Investigation

By Rafia Tasleem

PM Modi Highlights India's Legacy of Knowledge in Tamil Nadu Visit

By Dil Bar Irshad

DespiteScienceAndMathsQuiz Round One: Krakye S3m S.H.S. Takes the Lead ...
@Education · 47 mins
DespiteScienceAndMathsQuiz Round One: Krakye S3m S.H.S. Takes the Lead ...
heart comment 0
Olam Agri Launches ‘Seeds for the Future Education Grant’ for Nigerian Students

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Olam Agri Launches 'Seeds for the Future Education Grant' for Nigerian Students
MTU Chancellor, Ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel Urge Graduates to Strive for Excellence

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

MTU Chancellor, Ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel Urge Graduates to Strive for Excellence
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
UNILAG Faces Major Challenges: Prof. Ogunsola Leads with ‘FIRM’ Growth Agenda

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

UNILAG Faces Major Challenges: Prof. Ogunsola Leads with 'FIRM' Growth Agenda
Latest Headlines
World News
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
1 min
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
2 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
11 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
14 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
15 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
15 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
16 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
16 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
18 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
35 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app