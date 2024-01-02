en English
Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S Champions Science and Maths Quiz on UTV Ghana

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S Champions Science and Maths Quiz on UTV Ghana

In the quest for academic excellence, the students of Appitor Krakyesɛm Senior High School (S.H.S) have blazed a trail in Ghana’s educational landscape, taking the centerpiece in the recent Science and Maths Quiz (SMQ) organized by UTV Ghana. This watershed event, part of the UTV Day With The Stars 2024 celebration, saw these young minds compete against their peers in a televised academic duel, demonstrating their exceptional prowess in the realms of science and mathematics.

Shining Stars in Academic Arena

The victorious students from Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S have become a symbol of educational achievement within their nation, attributing their success to the unwavering support of their teachers, community, and the quality education offered by their institution. Their triumph in the SMQ has not only earned them a spotlight on the national stage but has also reinforced the notion that dedication and hard work are cornerstones of academic accomplishment.

Corporate Involvement in Education

Adding another layer to this narrative is the active involvement of ‘X Corp.’, a key sponsor of the SMQ. By backing this initiative, X Corp. signifies the growing trend of corporate social responsibility, highlighting how private entities can play a crucial role in fostering educational development. The 2024 edition of the SMQ promises to continue this trend, featuring contestants from Mponi LA Senior High School.

Expanding Horizons

The forthcoming SMQ is expected to inject more excitement into the event by broadening its appeal. The inclusion of celebrities, coupled with the anticipation of new contestants, will likely create a vibrant atmosphere that promotes both learning and entertainment. Furthermore, the National Testing Agency has unveiled details about the NEET 2024 exam, offering a range of medical and dental seats, thereby expanding the academic horizons for students.

Education Ghana
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

