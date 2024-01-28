Allegations of Vote-Buying Surface in Dome Kwabenya NPP Primaries

In a striking turn of events, the Dome Kwabenya constituency's New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries have been marred by allegations of vote-buying. Candidates are accused of distributing money and gifts to delegates as a means of swaying votes. These allegations not only raise questions about the integrity of these primaries but also hint at the larger issue of political corruption within the NPP.

Unfolding of Events

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, is reportedly among the accused. Allegations suggest that each delegate received GHC 5,000 and a piece of cloth from Safo. However, her main rival, Mike Ocquaye Junior, allegedly went a step further. Reports indicate that he distributed GHC 5,000, a tabletop fridge, and a cloth to the delegates. A third candidate, Sakyi Oppong Sheela Adoma, is believed to have given GHC 1,000 to each delegate.

The alleged distribution of money and items did not take place at the polling station, raising concerns about the transparency of the voting process. Instead, these exchanges reportedly occurred at separate locations where delegates gathered. With over 1,700 delegates casting their votes, these allegations, if proven true, could significantly alter the outcome of the primaries.

The Larger Narrative

This incident in Dome Kwabenya is not an isolated one. Allegations of vote-buying have also surfaced in the Kwabre East constituency, adding another layer of complexity to the NPP primaries. With tensions escalating between candidates and concerns about the integrity of the voting process, these allegations become a stark reminder of the longstanding issue of political corruption within the party.

In conclusion, these allegations of vote-buying in the NPP primaries represent a significant challenge to the credibility of the electoral process. They underscore the need for transparency and accountability in the way political contests are conducted, not just in Dome Kwabenya, but across all constituencies.