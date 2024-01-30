Age Controversy Surrounding Ghana Revenue Service Commissioner Stirs Debate in Parliament

At a session of Ghana's Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on January 29, 2024, a contentious debate emerged concerning the age of the Ghana Revenue Service Commissioner, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah. The question at the heart of this controversy was whether his age should be considered a matter of public concern or personal privacy.

Parliamentary Interrogation

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, raised the question about the commissioner's age, suggesting that it could impact his employment status. Davis Opoku, the MP for Mpraeso, along with the Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei Asare, deemed George's inquiry inappropriate, arguing that the commissioner's age was a private matter.

Technical Glitch and Age Revelation

A technical glitch affecting the audio system momentarily disrupted discussions. However, the committee's chairman, James Klutse Avedzi, decided to allow the age-related inquiry. After a brief pause, Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah revealed that he had turned 62 in October 2023.

Constitutional Debate and Presidential Prerogative

With the disclosure, new questions arose concerning whether Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah was working on a contractual basis, given that he had crossed the retirement age of 60. The Commissioner confirmed that his continued employment was indeed pending approval from the Ministry of Finance and the appointing authority. Samuel George declared this arrangement unconstitutional and implored President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in the matter.

While the debate continues to rage on, it has shed light on the broader issue of retirement age and how it intersects with the rights of public officials and the prerogatives of the executive branch. The controversy surrounding the age and employment status of Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah has not only opened a can of constitutional worms but also underscored the need for clearer guidelines regarding the employment of public servants beyond the mandated retirement age.