Adwoa Favour: A Beacon of Hope and the Impact of Ghana’s Free SHS Policy

Adwoa Favour, a beacon of resilience and determination, has triumphed over the harsh circumstances of her birth to gain admission to Achimota Senior High School, one of Ghana’s foremost secondary schools. Born into a family struggling with the stigma and poverty associated with cured leprosy, Favour’s educational journey had initially seemed to be a path paved with insurmountable obstacles. However, the Ghanaian government’s Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy has turned the tide in her favour, ensuring that her dreams are not curtailed by her socio-economic background.

A Ray of Hope: Ghana’s Free SHS Policy

The Free SHS policy, a laudable initiative by the Ghanaian government, ensures that all children, regardless of their circumstances or background, have access to secondary education. This policy takes care of accommodation, meals, uniforms, and tuition, relieving families of the financial burden and making education a realistic goal for young Ghanaians like Favour.

Residing in a leprosarium with her cured leper parents, Favour faced potent societal marginalization from an early age. The financial constraints of her family initially threatened to truncate her academic journey at the basic level. However, the Free SHS policy has now furnished her with the opportunity to continue her education and chase her aspirations of becoming a lawyer, a profession she hopes to use in advocating for the marginalized in society.

Support from High Places: Vice President’s Pledge

Favour’s remarkable achievement has touched the heart of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, patron of the Ghana Lepers Aid. Inspired by her resilience and potential, Bawumia has pledged to support Favour’s journey through tertiary education. This commitment serves not only as a direct boon to Favour but also as an inspiration to other children in similar circumstances.

Favour’s story stands as a testament to the transformative power of inclusive policies like the Free SHS. Her journey brings to the fore the vital importance of ensuring accessible education for all, highlighting the broader goal of inclusiveness in Ghana’s education system. Her success paints a picture of the potential for countless other young Ghanaians, demonstrating that with policies like the Free SHS, no child should be left behind.