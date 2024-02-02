Achimota School Kicks Off Countdown to Centenary Celebration

Marking its 97th year of existence, the Achimota School in Ghana commenced an exciting countdown to its much-anticipated 100th anniversary in 2027. The celebration brought together a vibrant mix of current students, staff, and distinguished alumni, fondly referred to as Akoras. The day was marked by a series of events, including a health walk, aimed at promoting unity and well-being within the school community.

OAA Leading the Centenary Countdown

The Old Achimotan Association (OAA), an integral part of the school's history and its future, took the helm in organizing the celebration. The event also served as a launch pad for a three-year buildup to the centenary, a milestone that promises to be a grand affair.

The centenary theme, 'Achimota100: Celebrating the Vision; Honouring the Legacy; Inspiring the Future' was unveiled amidst much excitement. This theme encapsulates the school's enduring commitment to its founders' vision, its rich and illustrious legacy, and its drive to inspire future generations.

Headmaster Ebenezer Acquaah took the opportunity to acknowledge the significant support from Akoras throughout the years, a testament to the strong bond that the school cultivates with its alumni.

Centenary Celebration: A Line-Up of Exciting Events

Akora Harold Esseku, the Chairman of the Achimota100 Planning Committee, unveiled an array of events leading up to the centenary. These include talks, homecoming events, worship sessions, and blood donation campaigns, all aimed at bringing the school community together and fostering a spirit of giving back.

Akora Eunice Quarcoopome, the Executive Secretary of the OAA, echoed this sentiment, encouraging participation from Akoras across the globe in the preparation for the centennial celebration.

The anniversary celebration culminated in the symbolic raising of the Ghanaian and school flags, and the unveiling of the centenary logo, a poignant nod to the school's journey and achievements.

The years leading up to the centenary promise to be filled with reflection, celebration, inspiration, and a collective effort to contribute to the enduring legacy of the Achimota School.