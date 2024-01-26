Academic Excellence Honored: UCC Celebrates Stellar Achievements of Two Students

Two stellar academics from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have made waves with their extraordinary academic achievements. Gabriel Pezahso Kotam, a student from the School of Allied Health Sciences, and Dr. Nathaniel Nii Codjoe, an alumnus of UCC's School of Medical Sciences (SMS), have been honored for their exceptional performances.

Outstanding Achievement in Allied Health Sciences

At the 5th session of the 56th UCC congregation, Gabriel Pezahso Kotam was celebrated as the valedictorian. He achieved a remarkable academic feat with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.93. His academic prowess earned him eight awards in recognition of his excellence. The news of his accomplishment found its way to social media, where numerous individuals expressed their admiration and extended their congratulations for his success.

Dr. Nathaniel Nii Codjoe, a graduate of UCC's SMS, also made headlines for his remarkable academic performance. During the university's 55th Congregation, he was honored as the best graduating student. He secured 16 awards across various medical disciplines, excelling in areas such as Anatomy, Physiology, and Family Medicine, among others. His illustrious list of accolades also included the Best Graduating Male Student and Best Overall Male Medical Student awards.

A Testament to Dedication and Hard Work

These achievements by Gabriel and Dr. Nii Codjoe bear testament to their dedication, hard work, and commitment to their respective fields of study. They have set high standards for future students and have become role models for those aspiring to achieve academic excellence. Their accomplishments also highlight the calibre of education and training provided by the UCC, reinforcing its reputation as a leading institution of higher learning in Ghana.