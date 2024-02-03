A New Era Begins: Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona Appointed as Ghana's Chief of Army Staff

Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona has officially taken the helm as the new Chief of Army Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, succeeding Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah. The change in command was solemnly marked with a ceremony at the Army Headquarters in Accra. Deputy Defence Minister Kofi Amankwa Manu presided over the occasion, signaling a seamless transition within the ranks of the Ghanaian military.

A Loyal and Distinguished Successor

With a distinguished military career, Major General Onwona is not a new face in the Ghana Armed Forces. He previously held the prestigious post of Commandant at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College. His appointment as the new Chief of Army Staff reflects the confidence that the Ghana Armed Forces have in his leadership ability and strategic acumen.

As Major General Oppong Peprah steps down, he leaves behind a legacy of significant accomplishments and a clear vision for the future of the Army. His tenure was marked by an increased military presence across Ghana, the modernization of equipment and manpower, and an emphasis on enhancing the welfare of personnel.

Significant Progress under Oppong Peprah's Leadership

Oppong Peprah's vision translated into a series of projects aimed at boosting infrastructure, equipment, training, and personnel welfare within the Army. These initiatives extended from renovations and constructions in military barracks to upgrading operational vehicles, acquiring advanced technology for training and operations, and establishing new battalions and training schools. His leadership has set a high bar for his successor to follow and build upon.