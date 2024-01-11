en English
A Legacy Remembered: Sydney Casely-Hayford, OccupyGhana Founding Member, Laid to Rest

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
Today, we reflect on the life and legacy of Sydney Casely-Hayford, a renowned financial analyst and influential member of the activist group OccupyGhana, who was laid to rest in a solemn ceremony at the Lashibi Funeral Home and crematorium. His passing on December 1, 2023, due to kidney failure has left a void in the hearts of many, particularly those who admired his dedication to financial transparency and accountability in Ghana.

A Final Farewell

The funeral service, imbued with profound respect and admiration, saw family, friends, and colleagues paying homage to Sydney’s contributions and influence. His cremation was carried out in accordance with his religious beliefs, a solemn end to a life of remarkable impact.

Legacy of an Activist

OccupyGhana recognized Sydney as a foundational figure whose eloquence and dedication breathed life into the group’s mission. His unwavering commitment to accountability and transparency in Ghana’s financial sector was instrumental in shaping the group’s vision and initiatives. The echo of his persuasive arguments and his astute analyses still reverberate in the corridors of OccupyGhana.

Professional Contributions

Yoofi Grant, the CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council, expressed that Casely-Hayford’s death represents a significant loss. He particularly noted Sydney’s immense contributions to national issues and his tireless insistence on accountability. As a Chartered Financial Accountant, Sydney brought extensive professional experience to discussions on macro and microeconomics, offering valuable insights into various sectors, including energy, banking, finance, manufacturing, and services. His expertise was regularly sought and featured on Citi TV/FM, where he served as a panelist, enlightening viewers with his knowledge and perspective.

Born on October 16, 1954, in Kumasi, Sydney led a distinguished career as a financial consultant, analyst, radio host, and columnist. His invaluable contributions to the financial sector, as well as his social activism, have left an indelible mark on Ghana. He leaves behind two children and a legacy that will continue to inspire and guide future generations.

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

