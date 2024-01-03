en English
A Call for More Government Commitment to Basic Education – An Appeal by Kofi Asare

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:20 am EST
A Call for More Government Commitment to Basic Education – An Appeal by Kofi Asare

The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has voiced disquiet over the government’s management of the basic education sector in the country. He has stated that there is a lack of genuine commitment from the government to tackle the numerous challenges facing this critical sector, particularly those related to infrastructure.

Insufficient Resource Allocation

Asare, during an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on January 3rd, drew attention to the insufficient allocation of resources for basic education in the 2024 budget. He remarked that this inadequate funding will unlikely translate into any significant improvements within the basic education sub-sector.

The Impact of Underfunding

The Executive Director pointed out that without adequate funding, the government’s inability to address the pressing infrastructure issue becomes even more pronounced. This gap in infrastructure, according to Asare, has a cascading effect on other aspects of the education system and ultimately impedes the country’s ability to offer quality basic education to its citizens.

Call for Decisive Action

Asare made a strong appeal to the government and the Ministry of Education to demonstrate a more robust commitment to the enhancement of basic education in the country. He called for more decisive action and a strategic approach to tackling the existing challenges. As he concluded, the resilience and quality of the basic education system are paramount to the future of the nation.

Education Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

